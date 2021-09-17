Sports Bike Rider Leads Police Pursuit In Central PA, Police Say

Police were led on a pursuit of a sports bike without a license plate last Tuesday, according to Lower Windsor Township police.

Travis Ty Reachard, 28, of Wrightsville, spoke with a police officer who was attempting to stop him but refused to pull over for a routine traffic stop.

The sports bike did not have a registration plate and the officer had knowledge that Reachard had a suspended license.

The officer pursued the motor bike for a short distance but then discontinued.

The sports bike also failed to stop for a posted stop sign.

Reachard has been charged with the following:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

S Drivers License Suspended

S Duties At Stop Sign

S Signal Improper

S Driving Unregistered Vehicle

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel for Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

