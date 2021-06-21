Shooting Leaves 1 Dead In York

One man is dead following a shooting in York, according to police.

Police were called to the intersection of South West Street and West Mason avenue around shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival police found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to York hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in the following ways:

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204 York City.

Call Police Department at ‪717-846-1234.

