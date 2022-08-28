Contact Us
Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

Zak Failla
The Satanic Temple
The Satanic Temple Photo Credit: The Satanic Temple

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district.

In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”

The event will happen on Saturday, Sept. 24, reportedly at Northern High School in Dillsburg. It is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.

“At its (latest meeting, ”the Board approved an application by the Satanic Temple to use our facility as we were required to do so by Board policy No. 707,” the district wrote in a statement.

“As required by Board Policy No. 707, the organization is required to comply with all of the provisions of the Policy, and is required to pay rental, custodial, security, (and) auditorium tech fees.”

District officials said that they "cannot and do not arbitrarily pick and choose which organizations may or may not use (their) facilities.”

“If we allow one organization, we must allow all organizations, provided they satisfy the conditions and application requirements as set forth in Policy 707,” they added.

Officials noted that though the request was approved, the district “does not endorse the activity of any outside organization that rents our facilities, nor are those entities permitted to use the school district’s name or logo.”

According to The Satanic Temple, “After School Satan Clubs focus on free inquiry and rationalism, the scientific basis for which we know what we know about the world around us.

“We prefer to give children an appreciation of the natural wonders surrounding them, not a fear of everlasting other-worldly horrors.” 

