Red Lion School District Truck Has Been Stolen According To Police In York County

A GMC truck that belongs to the Red Lion School District was stolen on Wednesday, according to York Area Regional police.

Police were informed the 2001 GMC truck was stolen from the maintenance facility around 2 p.m.

The truck is described as having tool boxes that line both sides of the truck bed, a blue municipal license plate reading PA 90864MG on the rear and a RLASD license plate on the front.

If you spot this vehicle you're asked to contact York Area Regional police.

