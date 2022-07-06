Police Issue Drastically Different Image Of Wanted Woman Who Abducted PA Toddler

The Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off after the girl was found safe Sunday, June 5, but the search for the woman who abducted her continues, police say.

Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.

Campbell was found in the Philadelphia area around 7 p.m. that same evening.

McKenzie has yet to be located and on Tuesday, June 7, police released a drastically different photo of her.

She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Suzuki XL7, license plate LXG5500, according to state police.

Anyone who sees McKenzie or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Springettsbury Township police department at 717-757-3525.

