Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

PA Teenage Girl Missing Over 1 Month Sought By Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Janiyah Hardy
Janiyah Hardy Photo Credit: Spring Garden Township police

Police in central Pennsylvania continue to search for a missing teenage girl who has not been seen since November.

Janiyah Hardy, 16, of Spring Garden Township, has not been seen since she left her home on Nov. 13 at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to a release by police issued on Wednesday.

Hardy is described as a 16 year old black female, approximately 5' 4" tall and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the releases. 

She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie, while carrying a teal, black, red and white Fila backpack.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Spring Garden Township Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.