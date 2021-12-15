PA Teenage Girl Missing Over 1 Month Sought By Police

Police in central Pennsylvania continue to search for a missing teenage girl who has not been seen since November.

Janiyah Hardy, 16, of Spring Garden Township, has not been seen since she left her home on Nov. 13 at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to a release by police issued on Wednesday.

Hardy is described as a 16 year old black female, approximately 5' 4" tall and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to the releases.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie, while carrying a teal, black, red and white Fila backpack.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Spring Garden Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.