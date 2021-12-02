PA Man Shoots At Police After Texting Threats: Police

When police arrived to arrest a man who was texting threats to someone, he opened fire on them, according to police.

Carroll Township police were called to a residence on East Cabin Hollow Road for a report of imminent danger on Nov. 11 around 10:30 p.m., according to a release by police.

When the first officer approached the house Kyle Vinscen Kuykendall, 28, of Camp Hill, fired “two rounds from a pistol toward the direction of the marked police car,” as stated in the release.

Kuykendall was then taken into custody without further incident, according to police. T

Through the course of an investigation police learned Kuykendall had sent threatening text messages to someone and charges were filed, according to the release.

Kuykendall was charged with the following, according to his latest court docket:

M1 Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

He was released on ten percent cash payment towards $15,000 in bail, according to his most recent court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas on Dec. 13 at 11:45 a.m., according to his court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.