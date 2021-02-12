PA Man On The Run After Attacking Police Arrested At Hotel By US Marshals

A man who attacked police while being arrested on burglary charges, has been taken into custody at a Dillsburg hotel by US Marshalls.

Skylor Michael Fickes, 30, of Etters, was originally wanted by police for burglary and running in a "chop shop" auto theft operation, according to a release by U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Fickes was wanted for the following sought by authorities for the following, according to the release and court documents:

Sept. 29, 2021, burglary– Pennsylvania State Police Carlisle barracks.

Nov. 6, 2021, failure to appear warrant issued– Cumberland County court

Nov. 12, 2021, warrant for Fickes’ role in a “chop-shop” auto theft operation– Northern York County Regional Police Department

Fickes was previously arrested on a warrant after a man allegedly found him under his car using a saw to cut off his catalytic converter in Aug., according to the police at the time.

He has a length criminal record mainly for theft and traffic violations in Cumberland and York counties dating back to 2012, according to court documents.

Fickes most notably crashed his motorcycle while fleeing from police in Silver Springs Township in 2013, as PennLive reported at the time.

This most recent arrest comes on the heels of an attempted arrest by Hampden Township police in the 4000 block of Market Street in Camp Hill onNov. 24, according to the US Marshals’ release.

Fickes escaped by stealing an officer’s TASER– firing it, striking an officer, according to the release.

Carroll Township Police officers found a vehicle Fickes is known to use parked at a hotel on Route 15 in Dillsburg on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., according to Marshal Pane.

Police Carroll Township, Upper Allen Township, and Hampden Township surrounded the hotel while members of the Fugitive Task Force searched for Fickes, according to Pane.

Fickes attempted to flee again, blotting out of a hotel room and giving chase, but he was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to the release.

Hampden Township Police Department took custody of Fickes, according to the release.

“The U.S. Marshals Service recognizes the importance of working with state and local police agencies to bring those charged with serious crimes to justice as quickly as possible," Pane said in the release. "In this way the Marshals Service contributes to the overall public safety of our communities.”

Fickes still faces previous charges for theft and burglary but the following charges have been added, according to a recent court docket:

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals (2 Counts)

F3 Escape

F3 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment

F3 Disarming Law Enforcement Officer

He was remanded to the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on Dec. 15 at 9:15 a.m., according to his recent court docket.

