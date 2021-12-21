Contact Us
York Daily Voice
News

PA Man Calls 911 On Himself After Killing His Wife: Police

Jillian Pikora
1100 Alta Vista Way in Seven Valleys, York County
1100 Alta Vista Way in Seven Valleys, York County Photo Credit: Google Maps

A central Pennsylvania man called 911 and confessed to murdered his wife on Tuesday morning, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Ronald Leonard Kachinski, 76, of Seven Valleys, called police to inform them he had killed his wife at their home located in the 1100 block of Alta Vista Way in Springfield Township shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to police and court documents.

When police arrived at the home Kachinski had already left to surrender to state troopers in York County, but his wife, Sandra Jean Anderson, 72, was found dead inside the home, according to police and public records.

Her exact cause of death has not been released. No one else was in the home at the time of her death, according to police.

He has been charged with felonies for homicide and strangulation, according to court documents.

Kachinski was denied bail, “due to nature of charges and defendant poses a danger to society and himself,” as stated on his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney on Jan. 6 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

