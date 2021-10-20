PA Man, 20, Stole Over $100K In Postage Stamps, USDOJ Says

A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty of stealing over $100,000 worth of US postage stamps, according to the US Department of Justice.

Elieze Guilamo, 20, of York, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for conspiring to steal government property on Tuesday, according to a release by the department of justice.

Guilamo previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with other individuals to purchase $105,875 worth of postage stamps from post offices in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and elsewhere, according to acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Guilamo admitted that to purchase the stamps, he used personal checks, knowing that the funds in his bank account were insufficient to cover the cost of the stamps, Brandler said.

As part of his plea agreement, Guilamo agreed to pay restitution to the U.S. Postal Service in the amount of $105,875, which represents the value of the postage stamps that Guilamo and his co-conspirators unlawfully obtained, according to a release by the justice department.

Guilamo’s co-defendants, Steven Williams and Arthur Gibson, were previously sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment and 18 months’ imprisonment, respectively according to the USDOJ.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Northeastern Regional Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

