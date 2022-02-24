PA Liquor Control Officer Accused Of Blindfolding, Raping Young Girls

A Pennsylvania liquor control officer was charged with raping two girls each under eight years old, authorities said.

Scott Berdine, 40, of Belsano, blindfolded the victims before sexually assaulting them at a home in Blacklick Township, PA State Police alleged.

Both times were outside of his regular work hours with the state Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, they said.

The first victim was raped during a game of "candy challenge," according to a criminal complaint.

The second, who'd apparently become ill, was told that Berdine had something that would make her feel better, the complaint says.

Charges against Berdine include various counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person younger than 13, and corruption of minors, according to police and court documents.

Berdine has reportedly denied the allegations, telling state police they were “made to cause drama.”He was released on bail from the Cambria County Prison pending the outcome of the charges, with a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. March 8 before Magisterial District Court Judge Richard A. Richard A. Ireland, according to court records.

Berdine has been with the bureau since 2008 and was most recently assigned to the Punxsutawney District Enforcement Office, according to the State Police and court documents. He's been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the charges, records show.

