PA Dad On Probation Nabbed For Driving Under The Influence With Children In The Car: Police

Jillian Pikora
Adam Christopher Deeley
Adam Christopher Deeley Photo Credit: Newberry Township police department

A central Pennsylvania father— on probation— has been arrested after he was found to be driving under the influence with children in his vehicle, authorities say. 

Newberry Township police have been investigating an incident in the first block of Oaklyn Drive in York Haven— where Adam Christopher Deeley lives— since they were called to the home at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to a release by the department. 

As a result of their investigation, police arrested the 35-year-old and charged him with two misdemeanors: Driving Under Influence of Alcohol and Endangering the Welfare of Children, as well as a summary charge for driving while his license was suspended for a previously DUI-related offense, police say.

The previous offense involved assault and resisting arrest back in March 2021, court records show. He pleaded guilty to those charges and was sentenced to two years probation, 19 days in a rehabilitation facility, 90 days of alcohol monitoring, 30 days of house arrest, fines, and individual or family counseling,  imposed by the Honorable Judge Gregory M. Snyder. 

Deeley is a dad, according to his social media, but it is unclear if the children he is charged with endangering were his. 

Additional information about the investigation was not released. 

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross at 9:45 a.m. July 13, court records show. 

