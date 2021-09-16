Maryland Assistant Attorney General Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Central Pennsylvania

A Maryland Assistant Attorney General died in a motorcycle crash in York County on Sunday.

Patrick “Pat” Henry McCormally, 41, of the 5000 of Ridgedale Road Baltimore, Maryland, died at WellSpan York Hospital at 3:46 p.m., according to the York County coroner’s office.

McCormally was hit by an oncoming vehicle which failed to yield a left turn at the intersection of Mt. Carmel Road and Single Tree Lane in Baltimore County around 2:35 p.m., according to area police.

He was named after the US Founding Father Patrick Henry because he was born on Independence Day, according to his obituary.

He attended Gonzaga high school near his home in Washington, D.C. and went on to earn a double degree in archeology from St. Michael’s College in the University of Toronto, and receive his law degree from Catholic University in Washington.

He met his wife, Niknaz Moghbeli, while in law school and the two were married in 2010.

They were ”devoted co-conspirators in the fight for justice, both as Assistant Attorneys General for the State of Maryland,” as stated in his obituary.

He has worked for the Maryland Attorney General’s office for 12 years, according to his LinkedIn.

He was known for his “unlimited kindness,” and love of travel, which took him to over a dozen countries.

Prior to his death he was planning to take a motorcycle trip around Portugal with a group of friends, and was planning a family trip to Japan in the coming year.

He is survived by his wife Niki, their children, Rumi and Seamus; his parents, his sister Niamh Anna (and her husband Andrew Hopper); his father- and mother-in-law, Homayoon and Manzar Moghbeli, sisters-in law Nazanin (Peter) and Anoosheh (Ryan), six uncles and aunts, numerous cousins and innumerable devoted friends, as stated in his obituary.

His "contagious love of life" will be missed by all who knew him.

A statement has not be released by the Maryland Attorney General's office and the office did not immediately respond when Daily Voice reached out.

He will be buried in historic Congressional Cemetery on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

The family is requesting that a donation be made to his son's Seamus and Rumi’s Section 529 College Savings Plans in that in lieu of flowers.

