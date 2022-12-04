Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Veteran Police Officer Caused Deadly I-81 Crash
News

Man Suffers 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After Central PA Shooting: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
York City police department vehicle.
York City police department vehicle. Photo Credit: Facebook/York City police

A man is fighting for his life after he was critically wounded in a shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

York City police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Walnut Street at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 11, according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, police found the adult man with "a life-threatening gunshot wound," police say.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to the release.

Detectives continue to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.