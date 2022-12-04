Man Suffers 'Life-Threatening Injuries' After Central PA Shooting: Police

A man is fighting for his life after he was critically wounded in a shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

York City police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Walnut Street at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 11, according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, police found the adult man with "a life-threatening gunshot wound," police say.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to the release.

Detectives continue to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.

