News

Man Found Dead Inside Car Parked At Walmart In Central Pennsylvania: Coroner

Jillian Pikora
East York Walmart located at 2801 East Market Street.
East York Walmart located at 2801 East Market Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was found dead in a car parked at Walmart in central Pennsylvania over the weekend, according to the York County coroner’s office.

The man was found in his vehicle, which he is thought to have been living in at the East York Walmart located at 2801 East Market Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the coroner.

The Springettsburg Township Police Department is investigating and the coroner’s office is attempting to notify his next of kin, according to officials.

Foul play is not suspected and there is no threat to the public, according to authorities.

