Man, 85, Dies 5 Days After Crash In York

A three vehicle crash became fatal after an 85-year-old man died at WellSpan hospital, according to the York County coroner.

Edward Reed, of the 300 block of Clark's Way York Township, died five days after he was seriously injured in a three vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township.

The crash occurred at Locust Grove Road and Eastern Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

He was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.on Sunday, May 30.

Reed's death has been ruled an accident.

There will be no autopsy.

