York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Man, 85, Dies 5 Days After Crash In York

Jillian Pikora
Locust Grove Road and Eastern Boulevard, Springettesbury Township, Pennsylvania.
Locust Grove Road and Eastern Boulevard, Springettesbury Township, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A three vehicle crash became fatal after an 85-year-old man died at WellSpan hospital, according to the York County coroner.

Edward Reed, of the 300 block of Clark's Way York Township, died five days after he was seriously injured in a three vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township.

The crash occurred at Locust Grove Road and Eastern Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

He was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.on Sunday, May 30.

Reed's death has been ruled an accident.

There will be no autopsy.

