Homicide Suspect ID'd In Killing Of PA Pregnant Mom: Police

Jillian Pikora
Tamarra Deloache and Terence James Brabham
Tamarra Deloache and Terence James Brabham Photo Credit: York City police department; GoFundMe/Bree Eady

A 32-year-old pregnant mom was murdered in her home in central Pennsylvania and police are searching for a man they've identified as their prime suspect.

Tamarra Deloache, 32, of York, was found dead in her home in the first block of North State Street at midnight on Wednesday, May 18, according to the county coroner's office.

The York City police were called to "an unknown problem" when they arrived to discover the woman's body, the police said in a release later that morning.

Her autopsy determined the cause of death to be sharp force trauma by homicide, according to the coroner's release.

The man who is accused of stabbing her to death has been identified as Terence James Brabham, 34, of York, police said in a release on Friday, May, 20.

Brabham has a history of drug use and harassment, according to court records.

Anyone with information about her murder or Brabham's whereabouts is asked to contact the York City police department by emailing Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org, or calling the York City police tip line at 717-849-2204 or the York City police department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, or by submitting a tip online.

