Homeland Security Arrests Pennsylvania State Corporal During Child Porn Hearing: Reports

A Pennsylvania state corporal who admitted to looking at child porn after Dropbox tipped off Pennsylvania state police that he was saving child pornography to its cloud — has had all charges against him dropped after Federal agents took him into custody on Monday, May 23, according to multiple media outlets.

Sean Ryan McKenzie, 37, of Perryopolis, was accused of putting a camera in his bathroom to record a young girl and a child in a swimsuit, police said when charges were first filed against him in March.

He was found with child pornography on a USB, in a Dropbox, and on his phone. He has been charged with 34 counts of possession of child porn, but now Fayette County has dropped all the charges against him, reports WPXI citing DA Rich Bower.

During his preliminary hearing, Homeland Security agents came into the courtroom and took him into custody, multiple outlets report.

The US Attorney General's office is taking over this case moving forward, the county retains the right to charge him again in the future, outlets report citing DA Bower.

During a federal hearing later that afternoon, he was charged with two counts accusing possession and producing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, reports WTAE.

McKenzie enlisted in the State Police in June 2008, graduated as a member of the 127 cadet class, and was assigned to Troop T, New Stanton, according to Pennsylvania state police.

He remains suspended without pay, police say.

