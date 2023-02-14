Contact Us
Heroin, Cocaine, Guns Sends PA Man To Prison For 100 Months: USDOJ

Jillian Pikora
US Middle District Court in Harrisburg, PA.
US Middle District Court in Harrisburg, PA. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man found in possession— with the intent to distribute— heroin and cocaine hydrochloride, as well as being in possession of a firearm, has been convicted and sentenced, according to a release by the United States attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Monday.

William Dwayne Shelton, 50, of Hanover, York County, was sentenced to serve 100 months imprisonment for the above offenses by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson on Feb. 10, according to the release.

A warranted search of Shelton’s residence in Hanover, based upon his then-alleged involvement in narcotics trafficking, yielded cocaine, heroin, processing materials, firearms, ammunition, and cash— all seized by law enforcement at the time, US attorney John C. Gurganus is cited as saying in the release.

This case was part of a district-wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin and other opioids, which was led by the United States attorney’s office, according to the release.

The Heroin Initiative targets heroin and opioid traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania "as part of a coordinated effort among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin-related offenses," as stated in the release.

