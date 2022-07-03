Fentanyl, Cocaine Found On Couple Wanted On Outstanding Warrants: Police

A couple wanted on warrants were arrested with drugs and guns on Friday, police say.

Hanover Borough police and the York County drug task force did a warranted search of a home in the 400 block of East Middle Street in Hanover Borough, following an investigation, according to a release by Hanover Borough police.

Amy Beth Wolf, 32, and Frederick Hess, 47, both of Hanover, were arrested on outstanding warrants, police say. The charges on the warrant are not immediately clear in public and court records.

The items seized by the police include: both powder 2.3 and crack cocaine 2.7 ounces, fentanyl tablets 4.7 ounces, over $2,500, four firearms, numerous drug paraphernalia items, and stolen property, the release shows.

Both Wolf and Hess were newly charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance stemming from search, according to the release.

Wolf had previously been convicted on theft and drug related charges, according to court records.

Hess had previously been convicted on drug manufacturing and intent to distribute charges and other drug related offenses multiple times over the last decades, according to court records.

Both have been in the York County Prison, Wolf on $10,000 bail and Hess on $25,000 bail with a joint preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Thomas J. Reilly on Apr., 5 at 10 a.m., court records show.

The investigation continues, police say.

