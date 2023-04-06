Failed PA 'The Voice' Contestant Wants Help Funding Album

A popular singer and guitar player who left the Keystone State for sunny LA lost on NBC's "The Voice" but he is not giving up on his musical aspirations.

Eric Torres aka Devix, only announced that he was auditioning on his Facebook page on Sept. 15, 2022 and less than 6 days later, he's announced that he was cast to compete on Grammy-winner Camila Cabello's team.

The previous night, Devix had brought "the magic" with his rendition of Glass Animals "Heat Waves" when he got a three out of four judge chair turn.

He is originally from Queens New York but had moved to York County, Pennsylvania to be closer to his mother who has cerebral palsy, he explained to the judges on the show.

He went on to make it to the top 13 of season 22, and now he wants to release an album and go on tour, Devix states on a GoFundMe campaign he launched.

"I've been in the music industry for roughly a DECADE, and The Voice, alongside many other experiences and connections I've made throughout my career, has given me a burst of energy and motivation to finally pull off what I've been heading for over the years: releasing my debut album and going on tour!"

He continues to explain the reason for the fundraiser in the following statement:

"I've always been very self-driven, but the reality in music is that it gets overly expensive. Alongside finances, travel and getting to my shows has been chaotic over the last few years, and my final steps to getting back on the road come down to finally getting my vehicle repaired and moving. For these very reasons, I decided it's time to swallow my pride and ask you all for your support to make some amazing progress on this journey, as well as have you be a part of the experience."

Devix started the campaign on Jan. 24, 2023. The campaign has raised $2,895 raised of a $15,000 goal from 61 donations as of April 6, 2023.

Click here if you would like to help Devix on this journey.

