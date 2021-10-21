Englishman Struck Dead In Central PA, Coroner Says

A man from England was struck dead by a car in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, authorities say.

Martin Dawe, 46, of Nelson Road in London, England, was fatally struck while running on Tuesday, according to the York County Coroner's office.

Dawe was hit while running at 235 Long Road in East Manchester Township, around 5:30 p.m., according to the coroner's report.

He was treated at the scene and transported to York WellSpan hospital where, despite life saving measures, he died from his injuries at 6:54 p.m., the report stated.

His cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma and his manner of death has been ruled an accident by the York county coroner.

There will be no autopsy but a routine toxicology was performed, as stated on the report.

Dawe was in the area for a visit, according to the coroner. His next of kin have been notified.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the police for the investigation, authorities say.

