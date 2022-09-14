EMT Helping Fall Victim Hurt In York Hit-Run: Police

An EMT who was helping a fall victim, into an ambulance was hurt in a hit-and-run, police say.

The UPMC Community LifeTeam ambulance was struck at the rear door by a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 400 block of West Princess Street, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, York City police said on Wednesday.

The EMT was injured and transported to an area hospital, according to the police.

The pickup fled which fled the scene is described as a gray Dodge Ram.

The current status of the EMT was unavailable.

Police continue to investigate this hit-and-run.

