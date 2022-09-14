Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Seesaw App Used By Elementary Schools Sends NSFW Photos To Parents In Apparent Nationwide Hack
News

EMT Helping Fall Victim Hurt In York Hit-Run: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
A UPMC LifeTeam EMS Ambulance.
A UPMC LifeTeam EMS Ambulance. Photo Credit: Facebook/LifeTeam EMS PA

An EMT who was helping a fall victim, into an ambulance was hurt in a hit-and-run, police say. 

The UPMC Community LifeTeam ambulance was struck at the rear door by a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 400 block of West Princess Street, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, York City police said on Wednesday.

The EMT was injured and transported to an area hospital, according to the police. 

The pickup fled which fled the scene is described as a gray Dodge Ram.

The current status of the EMT was unavailable. 

Police continue to investigate this hit-and-run.

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.