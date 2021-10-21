Contact Us
York Daily Voice
'Dirty' Children In Protective Custody After Armed Parents' Fight At PA Walmart, Report Says

Jillian Pikora
Tiffany Sue Arcq, Cullen Kellinson, and the Newberrry Township Walmart were the fight occurred.
Tiffany Sue Arcq, Cullen Kellinson, and the Newberrry Township Walmart were the fight occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pennsylvania State Police

Two "extremely dirty" children were taken into protective custody after their parents were found fighting in a Walmart parking lot with loaded firearms in reach of the youngsters, as reported by Fox43.

Police responding to 50 Newberry Parkway in Etters on Oct. 19 found Cullen Kellinson, 27, and Tiffany Sue Arcq, 30, of Newville, in a flatbed pickup truck, according to Fox and court documents.

Neither state nor local police responded to Daily Voice's request for comment Thursday. Kellinson’s court docket was not available to Daily Voice at the time of publishing.

Arcq and Kellinson had their two children climbing in and out of a vehicle with two firearms and ammunition within the reach of the children, the outlet and court documents say.

The couple claimed they were arguing over infidelity, according to police. Meanwhile, both children were found to be "extremely dirty," according to police: One had an overflowing diaper that had soaked her clothing.

Arcq allegedly resisted arrest, resulting in one officer sustaining minor injuries to his knee. She was charged with the following according to her court docket:

  • F2 Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense
  • M1 Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce
  • M1 Possession Of Weapon

She was released from York County Prison on a Surety Bond of $5,000 towards her $50,000 bail on Thursday.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross on Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m., as stated on her court docket.

Click here for more from Fox43.

