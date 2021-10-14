COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturer Opens In Central PA

COVID-19 vaccines are now being manufactured in central Pennsylvania.

The former Unilife plant, located at 250 Cross Farm Lane in York, is now BioTechnique.

Unilife manufactured syringes and closed up shop after filing bankruptcy in 2017.

BioTechnique was previously based in Madison, Wisconsin.

BioTechnique purchased the building for $22 million which is approximately half of the cost of building a new facility, according to BioTechnique’s general manager John Clapham.

The ribbon cut was held Tuesday. Gov. Tom Wolf and many community leaders attended the event.

The follow day, Pennsylvania reached the 70% benchmark for fully vaccinated adults.

BioTechnique is a contract manufacturer of injectable vaccines currently contract to produce one of the big three pharmaceutical firms with vaccines approved for use in the U.S.: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

“These companies that are developing vaccines all around the United States now have a contract manufacturer that can actually take care of making that vaccine,” Wolf said. “And actually it means keeping American intellectual property in the United States, in America.”

