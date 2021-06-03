Couple Arrested In York Sting Operation Yielding Ghost Guns, Fentanyl, Illegal Marijuana Plants

A couple in York has been arrested after a three-week long sting operation found guns and drugs in Manchester Township, according to the York County district attorney's office.

Gabriel Rosario-Ruiz, age 31, and his girlfriend Latima Backus, age 34, were arrested at their home located at 999 Rosebud Court on Tuesday, according to the DA.

Police obtained a warrant to search the home and arrest Rosario-Ruiz, after undercover police purchased fentanyl from him multiple times over a three weeks.

When police entered the home, the couple was locked in the bathroom on the second floor. Police found fentanyl packages and a handgun in the toilet.

After conducting a thorough search of the home the Drug Task Force team found the following:

Quantities of fentanyl

Illegal marijuana grow operation with 11 plants

Several pounds of loose and packaged marijuana

Marijuana edibles

Drug distribution paraphernalia

$12,000 cash

Four handguns in a safe in a bedroom

Two of the handguns were “ghost guns"-- which are firearms that do not have serial numbers imprinted on them and therefore untraceable.

“Fentanyl dealers like Rosario-Ruiz and Backus have contributed to immeasurable pain and suffering within our community for far too long. Additionally, dealing illegal narcotics is not a non-violent venture. At a time in which we are seeing a spike in shootings and a record number of opioid related deaths, I am encouraged by the outstanding work and collaboration of our local law enforcement,” said District Attorney Dave Sunday.

Rosario-Ruiz was charged with several drug distribution offenses, Criminal Conspiracy, Tampering with Evidence and Firearms Violations. Backus was charged with drug distribution offenses and Criminal Conspiracy.

“We must be diligent in our efforts to get guns out of the hands of criminals, while continuing to eliminate these poisons from our streets,” Sunday added.

The York County Quick Response Team and the Northern York County Regional Police Department assisted in the investigation.

