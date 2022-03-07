Contact Us
Coroner ID's 2 Central PA Men Killed In Their Homes In Separate Shootings

York County Coroner's office exterior.
York County Coroner's office exterior. Photo Credit: Twitter/York County Coroner @YCoCoroner

Two men who were shot and killed in two separate shootings in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, have been identified, according to the police.

The first man was shot dead in his home in the 300 Block of West North Street just before 4 p.m. Mar. 5, the coroner says citing York City police.

He has been identified as DaJuan Williams-Banks, 24, of York City, according to the release by the York County coroner's office.

The second man was killed in the 600 block of Vander Avenue around 10:20 p.m. the same day, the coroner says in a second release citing City police.

This man has been identified at Marlon Diaz, 48, of York City, according to the York County coroner's office.

Diaz was found following a domestic disturbance, according to the coroner's release.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public in either shooting as both suspects are "known," although the identities of the suspects have not been made public.

Both of the men's cause and manner of death will be released following autopsy results.

Detectives continue to investigate both shootings as homicides.

Anyone with information about either killing is asked to contact York City police by emailing Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org, orcalling York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204; York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or at 717-849-2219.

