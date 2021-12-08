Coroner Called To Crash In York County

One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township on Thursday afternoon, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The crash occurred in the 2600 block of Delta Road in Felton around 1:30 p.m.

The coroner was called to the scene shortly after the crash happened.

At least one other person was transported to a local hospital.

The road was closed for several hours while investigators and emergency crews remained on the scene.

Pennsylvania state police in York are continuing to investigate this crash.

This a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.