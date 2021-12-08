Contact Us
Coroner Called To Crash In York County

Jillian Pikora
Rutter's convenience store in the 2600 block of Delta Road and Felton, Chanceford Township.
Rutter's convenience store in the 2600 block of Delta Road and Felton, Chanceford Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township on Thursday afternoon, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The crash occurred in the 2600 block of Delta Road in Felton around 1:30 p.m.

The coroner was called to the scene shortly after the crash happened.

At least one other person was transported to a local hospital.

The road was closed for several hours while investigators and emergency crews remained on the scene.

Pennsylvania state police in York are continuing to investigate this crash.

This a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

