Community Rallies For Family Of Restaurant Owner Who Killed Armed Robber

A restaurant suddenly closed after the owner shot and killed an armed robber, now the community is rallying for the owner and his family.

Police were called to the shooting at Asian Best Chinese and Thai Cuisine Restaurant located at 15 North Penn Street in York City last Tuesday night shortly before 7 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office and police.

The armed robber, later identified as Ricky Cox Jr., 33, of the first block of South Main Street in Manchester, who died at the scene, according to the coroner's release and police.

Less than two days after the shooting the family who had owned and operated the restaurant for 13 years, announced the following day that they were permanently shutting down.

A GoFundMe campaign was started by the original owner's daughter and current owner's sister Liz on Friday.

Her brother took over the family business when their parents retired in 2019, Liz says.

"My brother, his wife, and his children took pride in providing the community they served with high quality food and great customer service that everyone knew and loved,' Liz writes on the GoFundMe page.

"The unfortunate and traumatic events of January 4, 2022, has forced him to close Asian Best for good, as the safety of his family comes first."

Now that his livelihood was suddenly gone the family is not only "recovering from a tragic event on so many levels, they will now face financial difficulties," she says.

She goes on to say that their are "restaurant financial responsibilities that must be met in addition to the normal bills every family has."

Her plan is to "help (her) brother’s family make ends meet as they sift through the pieces of the life they once knew."

The campaign has raised $10,020 of a $2,500 goal in its first three days.

The investigation into the shooting remains active.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe campaign page you can do so here.

