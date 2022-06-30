Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

News

Boy Missing From Church Youth Group Found Dead In PA Camp Pool: Coroner

Jillian Pikora
Pay Kahi
Pay Kahi Photo Credit: York County Office of Emergency Management.

Less than 12 hours after a 12-year-old boy went missing he was found dead in a central Pennsylvania camp swimming pool, authorities say. 

Pay Kahi was first reported missing from his church youth group at Summit Grove Campground near 140 S. Front St., at 3:45 p.m., according to a release by York County officials. 

The boy was described as wearing a white T-shirt, along with black-and-green swim trunks, and being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 121 pounds with a thin build, according to a release by York County Office of Emergency Management. 

Kahi was found dead in a pool at the campground around 2 a.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office.

His next of kin has been notified, but additional information has not been released. 

Follow Daily Voice for updates. 

