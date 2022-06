A 17-year-old boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say.

Jamel Jackson was last seen by his guardians on Thursday, June 9, according to Susquehanna Township police.

No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released.

Anyone with information on Jamel Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township police at 717-558-6900.

