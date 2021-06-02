Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Boy, 15, Critically Wounded In Shooting, Say York Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
100 block of South Hartley Street,York, Pennsylvania.
100 block of South Hartley Street,York, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting in York, say city police.

Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of South Hartley Street around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

While police were on the scene investigating, a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was transported to York Hospital via a privately owned vehicle.

The boy is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or calling the York City Police at ‪717-846-1234.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.