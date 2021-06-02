Boy, 15, Critically Wounded In Shooting, Say York Police

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting in York, say city police.

Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of South Hartley Street around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

While police were on the scene investigating, a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound was transported to York Hospital via a privately owned vehicle.

The boy is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or calling the York City Police at ‪717-846-1234.

