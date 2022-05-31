Beloved Man ID'd As Body Boaters Found In Susquehanna River Near Three Mile Island

The man boaters believed drowned and needed rescuing on Memorial Day has been identified, according to the coroner.

Craig Wayne Sellers, 61, of Harrisburg, has been identified as the man who died in a "drowning-related incident" in the Susquehanna River on Monday, May 31, according to a release by the York County coroner's office.

Sellers had taken a boat from the Goldsboro Marina to Goosehorn Island, then he went into the water and "became unresponsive," according to the Pennsylvania state police.

People aboard a passing boat spotted him and attempted to rescue him, according to the coroner's office.

EMS was called but despite life-saving measures he was declared deceased at 5:57 p.m., according to the release.

His next of kin are being notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Sellers had a history of alcohol abuse and was out on $5,000 bail for a DUI at the highest level with a court date scheduled for July 19, at the time of his passing, according to court records.

But Sellers, like all people, was more than his criminal record, and his community is already sharing about their beloved friend known as "Red Dog" on social media.

His community will not forget their loyal friend who loved music and was known to yell to turn up the jukebox.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be announced.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call the Harrisburg Barracks at 717-671-7500 and ask to speak to a trooper.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.