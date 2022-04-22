Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Ex-Shippensburg University Football Player Accused Of Violent Rape: PA State Police
News

Baby Found Dead In Central Pennsylvania: State Police (Developing)

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania state police car
Pennsylvania state police car Photo Credit: Facebook (Pennsylvania state police)

A baby was found dead in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, state police say. 

Troopers were called to a  on Dooley Road in Delta Borough around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 21, according to state police.

"At this time the cause of death is undetermined and the investigation into that cause of death is active," Trooper Kevin Kochka told Daily Voice in an email on Friday morning.

This is a developing situation, follow Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.