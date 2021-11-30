Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Armed Robbers Hold Up Pizzeria In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
The two suspected armed robbers
The two suspected armed robbers Photo Credit: Northern York County Regional Police

Two armed men robbed a pizzeria in central Pennsylvania earlier this month, according to Northern York County regional police.

The men robbed Big Mouth Pizza located at 1308 North George Street in North York Borough on Nov. 17 shortly after 9 p.m., according to the police.

They arrived on foot and pretended to want snacks and drinks, but then the man in the red sweatpants pulled a "black semiautomatic handgun and demanded money from the clerk," as stated in a release by police.

The man in black went behind the checkout counter and emptied out the cash register, before they both fled the scene on foot, according to the release.

No one was hurt during this robbery according to police. 

If you can identify either of the suspects you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

