Alleged Repeat Offender Nabbed At Central PA Dollar Store Armed Robbery

Police caught a possible repeat robber following an armed robbery of a dollar store in central Pennsylvania.

York Area Regional police were called to an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 2138 S. Queen Street in York on Oct. 24 shortly after 7 p.m. according to a statement released by police.

Officers learned the suspect possibly matched the description from a previous robbery and shared that information over the radio to nearby law enforcement agencies, according to the police release.

Officer Smith of the Southern Regional Police Department overheard the description and located a possible suspect in Shrewsbury, according to the release.

York Area Regional police responded to his location and "confirmed that the suspect was the accused robber they were seeking," police say.

The man was taken into custody by police.

The accused robber's identity has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

