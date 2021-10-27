Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Alleged Repeat Offender Nabbed At Central PA Dollar Store Armed Robbery

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Dollar General located at 2138 South Queen Street in York
Dollar General located at 2138 South Queen Street in York Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police caught a possible repeat robber following an armed robbery of a dollar store in central Pennsylvania.

York Area Regional police were called to an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 2138 S. Queen Street in York on Oct. 24 shortly after 7 p.m. according to a statement released by police.

Officers learned the suspect possibly matched the description from a previous robbery and shared that information over the radio to nearby law enforcement agencies, according to the police release.

Officer Smith of the Southern Regional Police Department overheard the description and located a possible suspect in Shrewsbury, according to the release.

York Area Regional police responded to his location and "confirmed that the suspect was the accused robber they were seeking," police say.

The man was taken into custody by police.

The accused robber's identity has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.