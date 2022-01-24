Contact Us
5 Displaced By 'Suspicious' Fire In Central Pennsylvania: Authorities

100 block of Lincoln Street near North Pershing Avenue in York
100 block of Lincoln Street near North Pershing Avenue in York Photo Credit: Google Maps

Five people have been displaced by a fire police are investigating as suspicious.

Crews were called to a duplex fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Street near North Pershing Avenue in York on Sunday just before 10:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

Two adults and three children were displaced by the fire and assisted by the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

No injuries were reported.

Officials continue to investigate this fire.

"We are treating it as suspicious at this time and are investigating," Lt. Daniel Lentz of York City police told WGAL News 8.

