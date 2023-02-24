Contact Us
2 Firefighters Injured; Dog, Cat,Rabbit Killed In York House Fire: Authorities

Jillian Pikora
A Dover Township Fire Tanker.
A Dover Township Fire Tanker. Photo Credit: Dover Township FD

Two firefighters were injured at the scene of a house fire in York County. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, authorities say. 

Crews were called to the fire at a home in the 3200 block of Patridge Drive in Dover Township around 2:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers. 

The homeowner and two dogs got out safely but another dog, a cat, and a rabbit died, according to Dover Township fire officials. 

A mayday was called around 4 p.m. for three firefighters possibly hurt, according to the Goldsboro Fire Company, but the Dover Twp. fire chief has since confirmed only two were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The community is rooting for a swift recovery.

The cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the damage has yet to be released. 

