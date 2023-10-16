Overcast 60°

'Multiple Firearms Stolen' From Unlocked Vehicles In Peach Bottom Twp., PSP

Two people are wanted by Pennsylvania State Police after multiple firearms were taken from unlocked vehicles in Central Pennsylvania.

Security camera still of the suspected gun thief.
Security camera still of the suspected gun thief. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
The thieves entered the unlocked cars in the 200 block of Misty Hill Drive, Peach Bottom Township, from 4 until 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2023, Pennsylvania State Police detailed in a release.

"One of the vehicles had four handguns stolen out of the center console," Trooper James Grothey said. 

PSP obtained surveillance video from Misty Hill Drive showing the two suspects. One of the suspected thieves appears to be "a white male with a beard," as stated in the PSP release. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact PSP Troop J, York Station at 717-428-1011 and reference incident number PA 2023-1343625.

