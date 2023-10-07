Motel Burglar Wanted For Breaking Into Online Coin-Operated Games In PA, VA: Police

Denny Zug Jr., 44, of, York, is wanted on felony arrests out of Lebanon City and Manheim Township, PA, and Newport News, Virginia, Derry Township police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derry Township Police Department at (717) 534-2202 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

