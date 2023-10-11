Missing York County Man Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

Anthony “Tony” Devitz of Red Lion was last seen after he was dropped off at this home in the 10 block of North Main Street "by a rideshare company" around 1 p.m. on Oct. 10, police detailed in a release.

At the time, he was wearing a black T-shirt, brown khakis, and a black golf hat.

"Devitz is not known to drive and is usually walks or uses rideshare companies," the police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP York Station at 717-428-1011.

