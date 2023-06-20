MD Motorcyclist Dies More Than 1 Week After York County Crash: Coroner

David C. Lantry, 62, of Westminster was seriously hurt when his 2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide crashed into a 2015 Honda CRV operated by Randolph Parks, of Hanover in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive in Hanover Borough just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, according to area police.

Both vehicles were towed, according to the police. Lantry was rushed to York Hospital— where he died eight days later, the coroner reports.

His death was certified at 3:09 p.m. on June 15, 2023, by Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech.

Lantry was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash according to the coroner's office.

Lantry's official cause of death was "multiple blunt force injuries," according to the coroner's release.

No autopsy will be conducted but a routine toxicology test was performed, the coroner explained.

Parks and Lantry were both at fault for the crash, according to the coroner, but the crash was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hanover Borough police.

