Anthonio Willis Hill, 51, originally of Maryland, was living in the basement of a home in the 20 block of Garden Lane in Hanover, PA when his girlfriend lost her apartment and moved in at the end of July, as detailed in the criminal complaint.

While receiving care at the hospital the woman explained what led up to the wounds on her face, head, and neck, according to the affidavit of probable cause:

Starting on Thursday, Aug. 1 through Monday, Aug. 5, Hill allegedly confined her to the home and began a series of assaults including choking her until she lost consciousness, punching her, striking her with glass alcohol bottles, threatening her with a knife, and kicking her down a staircase when she attempted to escape.

During these five days, she was forced to urinate in a bucket, denied food, and was not given access to insulin for her diabetes.

Hill has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, and false imprisonment, the police said and court records confirmed.

He has been held without bail in the York County Prison. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey A. Sneeringer at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.

He also has an active case from Nov. 2023 involving fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence second offense, and DUI at the highest rate first offense, among other charges, according to a separate court docket. He has a plea court date for that case set for Aug. 27.

The woman continues to receive medical care, and the details of her escape were not released.

