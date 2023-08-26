Manchester Township Woman Dies 1 Week After 2-Vehicle Crash, Coroner Says

Kantaben Desai of the 600 block of Hayley Road, Manchester Township died at 7:25 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, according to Coroner Pam Gay.

Deputy Coroner Karen Frank was called to WellSpan York Hospital to investigate and verify her death.

Desai was a solo seatbelted driver of a Hyundai Elantra when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Kayla Boulevard while turning onto Stillmeadow Lane at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, police explained. She was struck by a car heading east of Stillmeadow Lane.

The marked speed in the area is 35 MPH, according to Google Maps Street View.

"It is thought she may have been experiencing a medical event at the time of the crash," Gay said.

Desai was found unresponsive in her car in a ditch along Stillwater by first responders, according to the coroner's release. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where she remained until her passing.

Her accidental death was caused by "multiple blunt force trauma due to complications of a two-vehicle crash," as stated in the coroner's release.

Police say Desai was driving in the area of Kayla Boulevard and Stillmeadow Lane in Manchester Township on Aug. 18 when she ran a stop sign and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The coroner's office says there won't be an autopsy.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.