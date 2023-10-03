A Few Clouds 82°

Man Who Escaped Police Custody While In York Hospital, Captured In SC

A man who fled from a Pennsylvania hospital while under guard of police has been recaptured in South Carolina, police announced on Oct. 3. 

Ishan Shamere Phinn. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Ishan Shamere Phinn, 27, has been charged with escape, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest after fleeing from the hospital, court records show.

He was arrested on a warrant out of Gettysburg in connection with false identification to police in March, and a theft and drug incident that also led to Phinn endangering the welfare of children while acting as a parenting or guardian back in January and February, as detailed in court documents. 

He was arrested in York County on April 28 but on Sunday, April 30 he fled from his room, according to numerous police statements.

"The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ishan Phinn in South Carolina." Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said in a release on Oct. 3. 

Details about his apprehension or when he will be extradited back to Pennsylvania were unavailable at the time of publishing. 

