Man Struck Dead Crossing Rt. 30 In York: Coroner

A truck struck the unidentified 49-year-old man dead at 1:36 a.m. at the crosswalk by Rutter's at the corner of Locucks Road/Route 30 and Pennsylvania Avenue, on July 6, 2023, according to the coroner's release.

The truck driver stopped, stayed on the scene, and is cooperating with the York County Regional Police Department, Coroner Pam Gay explained in the release.

The man's death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head and was ruled accidental, according to Gay. His death was certified by Deputy Coroner Karen Frank. There will be no autopsy but a routine toxicology test will be performed.

A friend of the victim and officials have made attempts to reach the man's family. His name will be released after they are notified.

