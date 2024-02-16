Man Kills Himself Following 'Domestic Incident' In Hanover, Authorities Say

The 58-year-old Hanover resident was found dead in his home in the 900 block of Friar Run Road in Penn Township, area police detailed in a release.

Officers had been called to the home for a report of a "domestic incident involving a firearm" at 5:12 p.m. on Feb. 15, as stated in the release.

They arrived to investigate and found the resident dead. "There is no threat to the public as officers continue their investigation," the department stated in the release.

The Penn Township Police Department was assisted by the Hanover Borough Police Department, the West Manheim Police Department, the York County Quick Response Team, and the York County Coroner's office.

The Coroner's office further explained that they were asked to come to the home by the police for a "reported fatality after a self-inflicted shooting" at 7:40 p.m.

Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill went to the home to investigate and certify the death. He was cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner was ruled a suicide. He was pronounced dead at 8:26 p.m.

Coroner Pam Gay detailed that the man "had reportedly been involved in a domestic incident at the residence prior to shooting himself. Police had also reportedly been at the residence earlier in the day for a related incident between the decedent and his girlfriend."

There will be no autopsy. His next of kin has been notified and his name is expected to be released within the next 24 hours so check back here for that update.

If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide there is help; contact Crisis Intervention at 1-800-673-2496 or 717-851-5320, the York County Suicide Prevention Coalition at 717-227-0048, or the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.