Man Killed By Crashing Into Tree In York County, Coroner Says

Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner was called to the scene to investigate at 8:03 p.m. and certified the death of the man at 8:45 p.m. on June 5, as detailed in the release.

The man had been driving south on Route 74, when he left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree, as explained by the coroner's office.

EMS was first called to 259 Old York Road in Carroll Township at 7:50 p.m., according to York County Wide Communications.

The man's identity, cause, and manner of death will be released after next of kin are notified, the coroner said.

