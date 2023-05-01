Man Dies From Infection Following Car Crash: York County Coroner

Timothy Billman of the 3400 block of Admire Road in Dover Township "clipped" a telephone pole and slammed head-on into a tree-on near his home on Admire Road near South Salem Church Road at 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2023, according to the coroner's release.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, was later released to Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation for rehab therapy, and then sent home— but sometime during his recovery he contracted sepsis and was readmitted to Yorkview Nursing and Rehabilitation where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, by Deputy Coroner Karen Frank.

His death was ruled accidental. No autopsy will be conducted and his next of kin have been notified, according to the coroner's office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.