York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Winning $1Mil Lottery Ticket Sold In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Email me
Rutter's at 362 North Main Street, York
Rutter's at 362 North Main Street, York Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Someone is about to get a whole lot richer!

A winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off ticket was sold in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Rutter’s on 362 North Main Street, York, according to the release. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, you can learn more about it on the lottery app. 

Prizes expire one year from the sale date. 

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

